Wahlburgers Expanding To Connecticut With New Location At Foxwoods Resort Casino

Wahlburgers, a restaurant chain founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg in Massachusetts, is set to open a new location in Connecticut.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, located in New London County, said in an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that a new Wahlburgers restaurant will open at the hotel and casino complex next summer.

Wahlburgers at Foxwoods will be the brand's only Connecticut location. Foxwoods is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard in Ledyard.

“The addition of Wahlburgers signifies yet another exceptional property moment as we continue our mission to elevate the Foxwoods experience,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Like Foxwoods, Wahlburgers is a family-owned business that has ties to the local community and offers a premium guest experience. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”

The eatery will feature memorabilia from the Wahlberg brothers' childhood in Dorchester to their lives as celebrities.

The restaurant will also have a full-service bar, offering signature "Wahlcoctions" cocktails and the "Wahlbrewski" unfiltered pale ale, according to the announcement.

“Growing up not too far from Foxwoods Resort Casino, it is a natural fit for our team and we are excited to open a Wahlburgers at the property,” Mark Wahlberg said in the announcement. “I personally am a fan of its Lake of Isles Golf course, and know that Foxwoods is a place Wahlburgers’ guests will also love to visit.”

The eatery will be located in the current Fuddruckers location at Foxwoods, which is set to close in September, the hotel said.

