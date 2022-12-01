Staple Restaurant In Boston's North End Closing After More Than 40 Years

The owner of a North End staple restaurant has decided to hang up the apron and retire after more than 40 years in business.

Ristorante Fiore, located at 250 Hanover Street in Boston, said the space has already been sold will be officially close on Dec 25, according to a Facebook post. The owner took a moment to thank his loyal guests and staff who made the restaurant truly special.

"It has truly been my honor to work with our dedicated team to deliver food, beverage, and hospitality to all of you," the post read. "Thank you so much for your loyalty, business, and friendship. I hope to see you before we close for the final dinner service!"

Ristorante Fiore has garnered rave reviews and multiple awards over its four decades including a 2018 Talk Award, which honors local businesses that excel in customer service.

Several patrons took to Facebook to congratulate the owner on retirement and look back at the times they spent within Fiore's walls.

"Simply the best," one person commented on Fiore's post. "Our special place in the North End with the best people, pizza, and roof deck! Congratulations!"

"Thank you for your welcoming arms, delicious food, superb service & so many memories," another person said. "Best of luck on your retirement with good health."

