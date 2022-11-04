Powerball Jackpot Valued At Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Prize: Officials

The grand prize for the Powerball Jackpot is now the largest in world lottery history, lottery officials announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The jackpot sits at an astounding $1.6 billion a day before it's drawing, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The cash option for the prize is an estimated $782.4 million.

The historic jackpot has surpassed the previous record of $1.586 billion, won off three tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, lottery officials report. The largest Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts was $758.7 million won in Chicopee in 2017.

“With the jackpot at a world record level, this is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners," said Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. "We encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means."

The last time the jackpot was hit was on Aug. 3 with the $206.9 million winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Powerball tickets go for $2 a piece and can be bought at Mass Lottery retailers across the state. People have until 9:50 p.m. on Friday to buy tickets and the drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

