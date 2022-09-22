MSPCA, NEAS Waiving Adoption Fees For Rabbits, Guinea Pigs As Cages Fill Up

An adoption free weekend for small animals is just around the corner!

As their shelters reach maximum capacity, the MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are waiving adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs and birds on Sept. 24-25.

The MSPCA says there are nearly 200 animals in need of new homes at any one of their shelters in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod as well as at the NEAS's shelter in Salem.

The push for adoption comes as both agencies expect more animals to come through their shelters in the near future.

“Not only are the cages full, but we’re running out of foster homes as well,” said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We really need adopters to step up and give these animals the loving homes they deserve.”

Normally one would pay $85 per rabbit, $30 per guinea pig and between $15 and $45 dollars per bird, the MSPCA says. Instead, the money saved on adoption fees could easily go towards caring for your new pet.

Those interested in adopting can visit the MSPCA or NEAS' website to register and see what animals are available.

