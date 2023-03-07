Michelin Star Chef Bringing DC Spanish Seafood Restaurant To Boston

A Michelin Star chef with several restaurants in the Washington DC area is expanding his food empire to the Northeast later this year.

Fabio Trabocchi is opening a second location of his Spanish style restaurant Del Mar in Eastern Massachusetts in fall 2023, according to the chef's website.

Located along the water of The District Wharf in DC, Del Mar "celebrates the culture and coastal cuisine of Spain" with signature dishes like Tapas, Catalan-Style Charcoal Grilled Entrees and Paella. The two-story outdoor space also serves the top-notch Spanish wine and cocktails.

As first reported by Boston Restaurant Talk, a licensing board hearing page reveals Del Mar's application to build at 1 Congress Street in Boston, next to Boston Public Market and Haymarket.

The application mentions a two-story building with 83 seats on the first floor and 119 seats, indoor and outdoor, on the second floor. The inside will close at 2 a.n. while the outside will close at 11 p.m., according to the application.

Daily Voice has yet to hear back from Trabocchi's management for confirmation on Del Mar's opening.

