MBTA Installing Kiosks With Real-Time Travel Updates Throughout Greater Boston

The MTBA is ushering into a new era with the installation of digital information kiosks that will provide real-time updates on public transportation throughout the Greater Boston area, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The first kiosk was launched at East Boston's Maverick Station in June and has successfully given rider information on subway and bus departure times, service alerts and more ever since.

The MBTA is now looking to expand this venture in hopes of providing more access to real-time travel information as well as help advertise local attractions.

“We’re very excited to bring this creative and interactive technology to riders, especially real-time information displays to our bus riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Real-time information at bus stops is something our bus riders have long requested, and these displays and bus shelters join our growing collection of modern digital enhancements that improve the customer experience.”

The MBTA is planning on installing more kiosks in the coming months with bus shelters arriving next year. The expansion will be funded by local advertising revenue from area businesses and large brands, the MBTA said.

