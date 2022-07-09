Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Business

MBTA Installing Kiosks With Real-Time Travel Updates Throughout Greater Boston

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The first digital information kiosk was launched at Maverick station in June.
The first digital information kiosk was launched at Maverick station in June. Photo Credit: MBTA

The MTBA is ushering into a new era with the installation of digital information kiosks that will provide real-time updates on public transportation throughout the Greater Boston area, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The first kiosk was launched at East Boston's Maverick Station in June and has successfully given rider information on subway and bus departure times, service alerts and more ever since. 

The MBTA is now looking to expand this venture in hopes of providing more access to real-time travel information as well as help advertise local attractions. 

“We’re very excited to bring this creative and interactive technology to riders, especially real-time information displays to our bus riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Real-time information at bus stops is something our bus riders have long requested, and these displays and bus shelters join our growing collection of modern digital enhancements that improve the customer experience.”

The MBTA is planning on installing more kiosks in the coming months with bus shelters arriving next year. The expansion will be funded by local advertising revenue from area businesses and large brands, the MBTA said. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.