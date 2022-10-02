GoFundMe Roundup: These Boston-Area Businesses, Owners Need Your Help

This week's GoFundMe Roundup includes restaurants hoping to rebuild after a tragedy, long-established businesses looking to relocate, and hardworking owners in need of support. Here's how you can help.

Thai Place Hopes to Heal After Fire

For Thai Place Restaurant (Allston): We've built a community and shared a love for Thai food for 11 years. Our restaurant and many were unfortunately affected by a 3-alarm fire. We are asking for help to raise money in hopes of re-building and welcoming back the community.

This campaign has raised $2,965 of its $20,000 goal.

Old Fashioned Reproductive Health With a Modern Twist

For With You Midwifery, PLLC: Inclusive Care at Home (Beverly): We plan to offer a wide range of healthcare services from the comfort and safety of your own home and via telemedicine. An old-fashioned model with a modern twist. This practice will offer trauma-informed care, and be a safe space for everyone, regardless of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation, who has female anatomic reproductive health concerns ... Whether you can donate $5 or $5000, every dollar will be put to use to make the practice successful.

This campaign has raised $254 raised of its $25,000 goal.

Captain Buddy Needs A Hand After Crash

For Tomahawk Charters (Chilmark/Martha's Vineyard): Buddy Vanderhoop, a lifelong fisherman and beloved charter boat captain, is dry docked until he can repair his beloved charter boat, the Tomahawk. The boat was involved in a crash in August, which has put a hold on the dozens of planned fishing charters he had scheduled for excited anglers this year. His daughter Emily Vanderhoop is asking for the public's help to get Captain Buddy back on the water.

She has raised $38,441 of the campaign's $50,000 goal.

Seventy-Year-Old Restaurant Must Relocate

For Betty Ann's Sandwich Shop (Danvers): "A developer has bought all the land around the old Hotwatt building. Which includes the building Betty Ann's has occupied since 1952. Seventy years in the same spot. The owner has found a new place to do business. We need help to fit out the new place and get there. Any donation will help Betty Ann's move into the new place by October this year."

This campaign has raised $1,220 of its $10,000 goal.

Next Step Soul Food Ready For its Next Step

For Next Step Soul Food (Dorchester): "Founded in 2016, (Next Step Soul Food) is a 34 Seat Soul Food Cafe that has been closed since February 2020. I am determined to open back up because my family and community need me to. I am located in the heart of Dorchester in Codman Square, Metro Boston. I'm one of a kind. There is nowhere in my area where one can sit down and enjoy a quick cup of coffee and some delicious Soulfood."

Owner, operator, and chef Michelle White has raised $1,511 raised of her $16,000 goal.

Help Rebuild Red Head Acres

For Red Head Acres (Leicester): From Ashley DeBrusk — "I quit my day job a year ago to start my dream business, Red Head Acres. My goal was to run a positive experience-based dog boarding and training program. I have been blown away by the unconditional support received in the start-up of my dream job. ... Unfortunately, with a heavy heart, Red Head Acres is temporarily closing due to unforeseen personal circumstances. I am asking for donations to help bring RHA back to life as quickly as possible, in a new location, to continue to provide the utmost care for your dogs."

DeBrusk has raised $3,195 of her $5,000 goal.

Bakery Needs A Lift To Reopen

For Main Street Pastries (Northborough): From Diana Batista — "Long story short, the bakery needs some financial help at this time. I have run out of savings. I didn't realize it would take so long to relocate, and the bakery has been closed for months. Therefore, we do not qualify for any traditional loans. I would love to get back to work and keep the team together."

Batista has raised $1,145 of her $3,000 goal.

