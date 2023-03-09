Crowd-Funded Queer Bar Heads To Former Pour House Space In Boston

A LGBTQ+ events organization that hosted events in borrowed spaces for five years is getting a brick-and-mortar location of its own.

Designed for queer, sapphic women, and non-binary members of the Boston LGBTQ population, Dani's Queer Bar is heading to Pour House's former space at 907 Boylston Street, Boston, according to a filing listed on Bizapedia.

The bar is the vision of LGBTQ+ Nightlife Events, a queer event organization that operates through pop-ups in borrowed Boston locations such as Union Tavern, House of Blues, and Vera's.

The organization announced the name of the new physical location on Instagram in January, but has been planning and fundraising for the space since March 2022.

A GoFundMe has hauled in over $5,000 to jump start the location, a figure bolstered by the profits from the event organization's multiple event fundraisers.

"In a city with multiple gay bars/clubs, I've often found myself waiting for the monthly pop up parties like the ones we host for a chance to meet other Queer and Sapphic members of our community," wrote Thais, a co-founder of LGBTQ+ Nightlife Events. "Our mission is to open Boston's first Queer Bar for women and non-binary LGBTQ+ community members who feel like we have no place."

The bar's space on Boylston Street is currently being renovated, according to the Dani's Queer Bar Instagram. The new queer spot may be opening as soon as this month, according to the Simmons Voice.

Click here to view the GoFundMe site.

