Mila De Jesus' family announced her death in an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 15.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday,” the post read in Portuguese. “In this moment of pain, respect family and friends, and we will express our respect to Mila, who will miss her a lot.”

De Jesus, who was born in Brazil, gained notoriety after she underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2017 and moved to Boston, according to People. Along with her children, she leaves behind a husband, whom she married in September 2023, the report said.

Her daughter, Anna Clara, wrote a condolence on the Instagram post.

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother," she wrote. "We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you."

Her family did not disclose her cause of death.

Her many fans posted their dismay on her Instagram page.

"Shattered hearts out here!" one woman wrote. "What comforts me is knowing that their mom is resting and was so happy to have them as her children! She was always about stepping up!

"We pray that God holds them without feeling the impact and pain of this early departure."

