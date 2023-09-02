Boston Voted 2nd-Safest City In US (Democrats, Republicans Agree), New Gallup Poll Finds

In a Gallup poll, 74 percent of Americans believed Boston was a safe city to live in or visit. The survey looked at 16 of the country's biggest cities. Only Dallas performed better.

Seattle, Las Vegas, and Miami followed Boston as third, fourth, and fifth-safest cities, respectively, according to Gallup.

On the opposite end of the scale, Detroit and Chicago were perceived as the most dangerous cities in the US. Only 26 percent of people polled thought Detroit was safe, and just 27 percent thought favorably of Chicago's safety.

An interesting quirk the Gallup poll found is that a person's political party plays a larger role in what cities they consider safe than in previous years. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were "substantially" more likely to perceive the cities as safe (except Dallas and Miami).

On average, the two parties had a gap of 29 percentage points across all 16 cities. This is a significant increase since 2006 when the gap was only two points.

Democrats were most likely to see Seattle and Boston as safe, while Boston and Dallas were favorites among Republicans.

Click here to view the Gallup report.

