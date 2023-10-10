Boston Sex Offender Who Flashed Woman While Delivering Package Admits To Threatening Her: Feds

Mark Pinnock, 32, of Boston, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2014 and spent eight years in prison, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Shortly after his release in July 2022, investigators said he flashed his genitals to a female custodian at a condominium complex as he dropped off a package.

Federal officials moved to strip Pinnock of his supervised release and asked the woman to testify to what allegedly happened that day.

Pinnock admitted on Oct. 4 that a week before the woman was set to testify against him, he sent someone to her work to scare her into silence. Then he upped the pressure to keep her away from the stand in the following days, the prosecutor said.

The co-conspirator told the victim not to go to Court and stood with his hand in his pocket as if he had something in it. Pinnock also used an encrypted messaging application to send an anonymous message to the security officer at the complex to “let the cleaning lady know” she would be arrested by immigration officials if she were to go to court. Finally, Pinnock placed three separate phone calls to immigration officials in an attempt to have the victim detained for being unlawfully present in the United States. In the calls to immigration officials, Pinnock falsely claimed that he had heard the victim was gang-affiliated, among other things.

Witness intimidation can bring up to 20 years in prison. A judge will sentence Pinnock on Jan. 5, 2024.

