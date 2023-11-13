Overcast 43°

SHARE

Boston Police Searching For 3 Suspects They Say Shot, Killed Dog In Jamaica Plain

Police in Boston are searching for three people in connection with shooting and killing a dog in October in Jamaica Plain, authorities said on Monday, Nov. 13.

<p>Boston Police Department</p>

Boston Police Department

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Surveillance photos released by the Boston Police Department shows the trio along with a dark-colored car used in the shooting, which happened on Oct. 19 shortly after 4 p.m. in the 279 Centre St. area.

Police have not released the name of the dog or what breed it is. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District E-13 Detectives at (617) 343-5628, police said in a statement.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE