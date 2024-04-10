Massachusetts resident Jimall Brown, age 35, of Boston, pleaded guilty to multiple sex trafficking charges in Boston federal court on Monday, April 8.

Prosecutors said Brown lured three female victims, including a 17-year-old girl, from out of state and forced them into prostitution between May 2016 and 2022.

He admitted to meeting the teen victim on social media and convincing her to fly to Boston from out of state with the promise of a “better lifestyle.” Once she arrived, Brown posted ads of the teen online and arranged “dates” for her to have sex in exchange for money, prosecutors said.

Brown convinced another woman to fly to Massachusetts from Connecticut, and a third victim traveled from Pennsylvania.

He reportedly met the Pennsylvania woman on social media, told her that she was beautiful, and said that he had a modeling agency and wanted to work with her. When she arrived, Brown took photos of her, purportedly for modeling, but instead posted the images on websites advertising commercial sex.

All three victims were forced to give any money they earned from prostitution to Brown, prosecutors said.

In court Monday, Brown pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Sex trafficking of a minor

Transporting an individual in interstate commerce with the intent that they engage in prostitution

Two counts of persuading and coercing an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution

He faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday, July 9.

“Jimall Dawn Brown lured this child into his clutches, with the promise of a better life, specifically to abuse and exploit her,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

“It will be a gratifying day when his sentence is handed down and the cell door shuts behind him so he can’t victimize anyone else.”

