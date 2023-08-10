Boston Doctor Masturbated On Flight In Front Of 14-Year-Old Girl: Feds

Dr. Sudipta Mohanty is charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Mohanty, an internal medicine and primary care doctor, was flying back to Boston from Honolulu with a female companion on May 27, 2022. He was seated next to the child.

Halfway through the flight, prosecutors said, the girl saw Mohanty cover himself with a blanket up to the neck. He watched as his legs bounced up and down. Moments later, the cover was gone, and she could see him masturbating, authorities said.

The girl got up and moved to another seat in a different row. Her grandparents were seated nearby, and she told them about what had happened when the plane landed, officials said. They then went to the police.

“Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens.”

Mohanty was arrested and later released.

If found guilty of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts, Mohanty faces up to 90 days in prison and a $5,000 fine, per federal sentencing guidelines.

