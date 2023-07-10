Boston Cop Ordered To Work 24 Hours Straight, City Council President Calls Out BPD

Ed Flynn, who was unanimously elected Boston City Council President in 2022, said that at least one Boston police officer recently worked a 24-hour shift with no time for rest in a statement released on Monday, July 10.

Flynn said that a sleep-deprived police officer may be a danger to residents and Boston neighborhoods.

"Mistakes are made when an officer is sleep deprived," Flynn wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out that working that many hours without rest is illegal and unhealthy for officers and their families.

Flynn, who has pushed for the hiring of 300 new police officers every year for the next 10 years, said he plans to request a meeting with Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and will file a hearing order to discuss his concerns.

