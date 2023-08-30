Body Of Missing Man Pulled From Hyde Park River Days After Search Began: Police

The body, believed to be a 60-year-old man, was found in the Neponset River in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park around 1:10 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The search for the man, who police believed lived in a nearby homeless encampment, began on Monday. Two men who lived with the 60-year-old found his walker and other personal items along the shoreline near B Street in Hyde Park.

The State Police search and rescue unit found the man's body in the river near the Dana Avenue Bridge. The State Police Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team worked together to recover the body.

The State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County is investigating the man's death, with help from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police-Milton Barracks.

Police have not released the man's name.

