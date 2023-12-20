Aristeo Enrique Ramirez Garcia, from El Salvador, was hit by a commercial vehicle on Chelsea Street and Curtis Street shortly after 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The driver stayed on the scene, and Boston police were investigating Garcia’s death as of Monday morning, Dec. 18.

Garcia worked as a cook, and he leaves behind a wife, Maria Aguilar, and a 3-year-old daughter, NBC Boston reported.

A GoFundMe created to help his family with funeral expenses raised more than $2,600 of its $20,000 goal as of Wednesday at noon.

A funeral service will be held at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home at 971 Saratoga St in East Boston on Saturday, Dec. 23, according to his obituary.

Garcia will be laid to rest in El Salvador.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.