A call came in at 10:48 a.m. on June 22 reporting that there was a body in the water, according to the Boston Police Department.

The body was found near 540 Morrissey Boulevard, where Savin Hill Yacht Club is located.

The Boston Police Department, Fire Department, and State Police Harbor Unit are responding to the scene.

This situation is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available.

