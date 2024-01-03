Bail Revoked For Boston Man Accused Of Rape, Assaulting Police Officers: DA

Milthon Correa-Regifo, 45, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), resisting arrest, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, the Suffolk County District Attorney. He was out on a $5,000 bond from a 2022 charge.

Correa-Regifo is accused of attacking a 26-year-old woman at an apartment on Bowdoin Street, authorities said. She escaped and ran to a nearby State Trooper.

After she pointed Correa-Regifo out to police, Correa-Regifo became belligerent, authorities said. He screamed, spat at them, and attempted to bite an officer, authorities said. He allegedly bit the woman on the buttock before raping her.

Several officers received minor injuries during the attack, the prosecutor said.

