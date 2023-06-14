Back Bay Eatery Closes Permanently After 6 Years Of 'Laugh-Filled Meals'

Cornish Pasty Co., an English pub-style restaurant that served authentic meat pies to its regulars for six years, announced its closure via Facebook on Tuesday, June 13.

The restaurant employed over 60 people during its lifespan, served over 100 catering orders, and created lifetime friends.

"I’m proud to say we never stopped giving our absolute all to the process of being responsible professional owners, coworkers, and members of our community," read the Facebook post announcing the closure.

Many of the restaurant's regulars took to the comments section to share memories and bemoan the eatery's closing.

"We are despondent to know we shall be bereft of your delicious and delightful pasties (formerly consumed by us almost every weekend)," wrote one commenter. "Best of luck -- Cornish Pasty is irreplaceable!"

The eatery was a regular spot for tourists as well, who often got recommendations for things to do in Boston while stopping in.

"Best food I ever had was one of your pasties, as a tourist from Maine," wrote another commenter. "Was hoping to be able to get back someday, but, best wishes for the future."

A sign now hangs on the eatery's door, letting would-be diners know that Cornish Pasty Co. closed its business.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.