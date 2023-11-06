Attempted Kidnapping, Robbery: East Boston Police Release Photos Of Suspects

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 155 Meridian St, the Boston Police Department said.

No further details about the incident have been released, but police shared surveillance photos showing the two people walking on the streets.

One man is seen wearing dark-colored pants and a flat cap, as well as a light blue button-down shirt. The other man is seen donning eyeglasses, a blue hat with white lettering, and a white short-sleeved shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-343-4234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.