Overcast 48°

SHARE

Attempted Kidnapping, Robbery: East Boston Police Release Photos Of Suspects

Authorities are searching for two people they say were involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery in East Boston. 

<p>Boston police</p>

Boston police

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 155 Meridian St, the Boston Police Department said.

No further details about the incident have been released, but police shared surveillance photos showing the two people walking on the streets.

One man is seen wearing dark-colored pants and a flat cap, as well as a light blue button-down shirt. The other man is seen donning eyeglasses, a blue hat with white lettering, and a white short-sleeved shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-343-4234.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE