Alleged Drunk Driver Who Seriously Hurt Woman In South Boston Gets $5K Bond: DA

Jeffrey McArdle is charged with operating under the influence (second offense) and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. As a condition of his parole, McArdle must avoid alcohol and must keep a device that allows officers to test his blood alcohol levels remotely.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. as a husband and wife crossed O Street and East Fourth Street in South Boston, police said. The husband told officers that he was walking ahead of her when an SUV blew through the intersection at 25 to 30 mph and hit his wife, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics rushed her to Boston Medical Center. She has broken ribs, internal bleeding, cuts to her face, and a concussion, officials said. Authorities have not released the woman's name or an update on her condition.

Officers who spoke with McArdle said he was unsteady and slurred his speech. He failed a sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer once in prison, the prosecutor said.

