9-Week-Old Puppy Found At Boston High School Needs Complex Surgery

Smudge, a 9-week-old bully breed puppy, was found at Charlestown High School on the evening of Monday, May 1, according to MSPCA-Angell.

Boston Animal officers brought Smudge to the MSPCA because of a special condition.

“Smudge has a cleft palate,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “So officers knew immediately that she needed to be brought to us.”

The surgery required to help correct the cleft palate, which causes respiratory problems, is expensive, complex, and risky - and totally necessary.

"[It's] one that Smudge needs for her to be able to live the full, happy life that she deserves," Keiley said.

The bright-eyed puppy will need to be a little older before she can safely undergo surgery, which will likely take place early this summer.

Smudge's surgery is expected to cost $10,000, and will be performed by a veterinary specialist Dr. Michael Pavletic at Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston.

Those wishing to donate to offset that cost of Smudge's surgery can do so here.

