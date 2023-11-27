5-Week-Old Kitten Saved From Freezing To Death By Boston Animal Rescue

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said the kitten was found cold to the touch by a Berkley resident who checks up on and feeds a group of cats daily.

The caretaker took the feline inside and used blankets and sugar water to warm him up, as they called the Animal Rescue League.

When he reached the animal shelter, Applesauce’s temperature hovered around 93 degrees — a normal body temperature for a cat is 100.5-102.5 degrees.

The shelter said in a statement that their rescue team closely watched the kitten, as they tried to warm him up.

“ARL’s veterinary team used a heated blanket to help increase the kitten’s body temperature and closely monitored him. Over the course of several hours, the kitten’s temperature had risen to 98F, and he was starting to perk up, indicated by a voracious appetite. Aside from being nearly frozen to death, the kitten was otherwise in good health.”

Applesauce stayed with his foster family after he was stable again, and for the first 24-36 hours, the kitten was lethargic.

“However, by the third day in the foster home, Applesauce rebounded, being very vocal, attention-seeking, and purring for hours on end!” the shelter said.

While Applesauce is still too young to be adopted at seven weeks old, the Animal Rescue League said the kitten will find his forever home in a matter of weeks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.