The men and women who were shot around 7:45 a.m. on Talbot Avenue during the Caribbean J’ouvert parade were rushed to local hospitals but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson told the Boston Globe.

The shootings stemmed from a fight between two groups nearby and didn’t involve people taking part in the festivities, the Boston police spokesperson confirmed.

Four people were arrested and have been charged in connection with the shootings, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Hubman Hunter, 31, is set to appear in Suffolk County Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 2, and is being held without bail. He is charged with:

Assault and battery with firearm (eight counts)

Illegal possession of firearm (third offense)

Illegal possession of ammunition

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

Gerald Vick, 30, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 29, and is currently held on $6,000 bail with GPS and home confinement. His bail hearing is also set for Friday at 2 p.m., the DA’s office said. He is charged with:

Assault and battery with firearm (eight counts)

Illegal possession of firearm (second offense)

Illegal possession of ammunition

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a large capacity magazine

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

Sebastian Monteiro, 21, will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 5, and is held without bail. He is charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

Dwayne Francis, 30, is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior on Feb. 27 and is currently held on $5,000 bail and GPS with a curfew. He is charged with:

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.