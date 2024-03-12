A Few Clouds 38°

$32M Listing: Former College Dorms For Sale On Picturesque Boston Street

A set of brownstones, which used to be college dorms, are being sold on a scenic Massachusetts street.

 Photo Credit: Zillow/Paul Gleason, Fairfield Realty
Just three blocks away from the Boston Public Garden, 125-127 Commonwealth Avenue is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” according to its listing – but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

The $32.5 million property is comprised of two contiguous brownstones standing five stories tall with Gilded Age details and a combined 16,500 square feet of space.

Though the building is currently licensed as a college dormitory with 28 bedrooms that can hold 76 people, the listing emphasizes the massive potential the property has, including the development of the building into luxury condos or one “showstopper” private home.

In addition to the soaring ceilings and ornately carved fireplaces, the property has a grand central staircase and bay windows that face south, looking out over Commonwealth Avenue. The area is in the heart of Back Bay, close to restaurants and plenty of shopping.

Eight to 10 parking spaces are on the property.

“This is a blue chip investment property,” the listing states.

