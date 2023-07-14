3 Mass Communities Named Among 10 Safest In Country, Study Says

A new study from Neighborhood Scout pronounced multiple Massachusetts communities among the safest in the nation, with one Mass city even securing the second-highest spot.

The report revealed the 100 safest cities in the US with 25,000 or more people, using data on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

These cities therefore have some of the lowest rates of burglary, theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault in the nation.

The town of Franklin, in Norfolk County, scored second-safest on the list. Franklin, which has a population of 33,036, had a total crime rate of only 2.9 per 1,000 residents, with the chance of being a victim only 1 in 344.

Franklin was beat out only by Ridgefield, Connecticut. Ridgefield residents have only a 1 in 510 chance of being a victim.

The town of Arlington, in Middlesex County, got the number five spot, with a total crime rate per 1,000 residents of 3.4.

The 45,617 Arlington residents have a 1 in 292 change of being a victim of a crime.

The town of Lexington, in Middlesex County, scored the number eight spot.

Lexington, which has a population of 34,071, has a total crime rate per 1,000 residents of 3.7, and a 1 in 270 chance of becoming a victim.

The other Massachusetts communities included in the top 20 spots on the list are:

#13: Milton, in Norfolk County, with a total crime rate per 1,000 residents of 4.2, and a 1 in 233 chance of becoming a victim.

#14: Needham, in Norfolk County, with a total crime rate and chance of becoming a victim exactly the same as Milton's.

#18: Wakefield, in Middlesex County, with a total crime rate per 1,000 residents of 4.5, and a 1 in 218 chance of becoming a victim.

