$25M Lottery Payday: Hyde Park Woman Who Won $1M Claims Another Massive Jackpot

Desiree Fortini-Craft, of Hyde Park, was the eight-figure payday playing the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 scratch-off game.

Fortini-Craft opted to take the lump sum payment of $16,250,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Fortini-Craft said she wants to use the money to enjoy life. She plans to spend Christmas in Aruba with her fiance, Jason Perkins, and looks to pay off her three daughters' student loans, buy a new car, and make some big family purchases with the cash, the lottery said.

She bought the ticket at Baker Street Market at 419 Baker St. in West Roxbury. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

