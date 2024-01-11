Callum Tomas DiCenso had just turned 20 when he suffered a cardiac arrest while walking his dogs, Piper and Kevin, on Sunday, Jan. 31.

He was excited to see his friends and classmates at the University of Vermont, where he was a sophomore in the Honors College, his obituary read.

DiCenso's brother-in-law said in a Facebook post:

"My brother in law Callum suddenly passed away this past Sunday. We all loved him so much and he truly was a one of a kind person. Please send love to Riley and her family at this time."

DiCenso was raised in Pembroke, but he moved with his mom to the St. Brendan's area of Dorchester in Boston about a year ago.

He was an active cyclocross rider and enjoyed the classics at Boston College High School, where he graduated in 2022.

The school also paid tribute to DiCenso in a Facebook post.

DiCenso's obituary continued:

“Callum was a sweet, smiling, quiet boy who became a sweet, smiling, confident young man. He had a true love of animals and a gentle way with all. He was incredibly quick witted and savagely sarcastic. For all of us left behind, he will be forever beautiful, young, innocent, 20-year old Cal.”

A GoFundMe was created to help DiCenso’s family with funeral expenses.

A memorial service will be held at Boston College High School in Cadigan Hall, on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m., with a receiving line from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.