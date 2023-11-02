2 Busted On Murder Charge In Slaying Of Princess Charles In Boston: Police

Kevin Facey, 28, of Randolph, and Tevin Herman, 31, of Nantucket, were arrested this week and charged with the fatal shooting of Princess Charles and the attempted killing of another person, Boston police said.

Both men are charged with murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm without an FID card, police said. Facey, who was captured in Providence, Rhode Island, also faces a fugitive from justice charge.

Police said they were called to 12 Greenrock Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 and found Princess Charles, a 29-year-old woman from Quincy, suffering from a bullet wound. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

A second victim, who was shot multiple times at the same location, was also rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

