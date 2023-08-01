A Few Clouds 72°

2 Boston Hospitals Named Best Of The Best In US, New Study Says

People who live in Massachusetts have access to some of the best hospitals in the country, a new study has found. 

Brigham and Women's Hospital was ranked among the top 22 hospitals in the country, and tied as the top hospital in Massachusetts.
Two Boston hospitals were named among the 22 healthcare facilities that made an elite "Honor Roll" list created by U.S. News and World Report, meaning they excel across all or most types of care evaluated by researchers.  

Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, both located in Boston, tied for best in the nation, the study said. 

Brigham and Women's Hospital is also ranked fifth in the nation for treating cancer and named the best in the country in obstetrics and gynecology, according to the report. 

Massachusetts General Hospital was named among the top five hospitals for treating diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology, and psychiatry. 

For most illnesses, going to an honor roll hospital is not necessary, especially if it involves traveling away from home and paying expenses for out-of-network care, the report said. 

To help in those cases, U.S. News and World Report also ranked the best hospitals in the state to give patients across Massachusetts a better understanding of Massachusetts' healthcare options. 

The top 10 hospitals in Massachusetts are:

  • #1: Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston (tie)
  • #1: Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (tie)
  • #3: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston
  • #4: UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester
  • #5: Tufts Medical Center in Boston
  • #6: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington
  • #7: Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
  • #8: Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston
  • #9: Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton Lower Falls
  • #10: Salem Hospital in Salem (tie)
  • #10: Winchester Hospital in Winchester (tie)

Click here to view the U.S. News and World Report Honor Roll.

