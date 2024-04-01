Walter Murphy, of Dorchester, won the seven-figure payday playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 scratch-off game. It's the only lottery game he plays, and he always buys his tickets from the same store.

Murphy chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

The grandfather of 12 with two more on the way said he plans to spend his winnings on them.

Murphy purchased the ticket at J&J Mini Mart at 131 W. Broadway in South Boston. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

