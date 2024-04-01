Overcast 46°

SHARE

Walter Murphy, of Dorchester, Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot

A retired firefighter in Boston who won $1 million playing the Massachusetts State Lottery said he already knows how he'll spend the money: spoiling his grandchildren. 

Walter Murphy

Walter Murphy

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Walter Murphy, of Dorchester, won the seven-figure payday playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” $10 scratch-off game. It's the only lottery game he plays, and he always buys his tickets from the same store.

Murphy chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

The grandfather of 12 with two more on the way said he plans to spend his winnings on them. 

Murphy purchased the ticket at J&J Mini Mart at 131 W. Broadway in South Boston. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE