14-Year-Old Charged After Stabbing 1, Assaulting Another In Boston: Police

A 14-year-old is accused of stabbing someone and assaulting another in Boston on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, authorities said. 

Boston Police

Boston Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Boston Police Department
Khier Casino
Police were called to Armington Street in Allston to reports of a stabbing victim, Boston police said. Responders rushed them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He allegedly assaulted another person with the knife — but did not stab them — moments later, police said. 

The teen was later found and arrested near Ringer Park.

He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court and faces charges including assault and battery.

