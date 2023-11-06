14-Year-Old Charged After Stabbing 1, Assaulting Another In Boston: Police

Police were called to Armington Street in Allston to reports of a stabbing victim, Boston police said. Responders rushed them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He allegedly assaulted another person with the knife — but did not stab them — moments later, police said.

The teen was later found and arrested near Ringer Park.

He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court and faces charges including assault and battery.

