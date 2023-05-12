13 Massachusetts Maternity Hospitals Among List Of Best In US: Study

Newsweek's study identified the top 384 hospitals for maternity care in the US, and divided the group further into 159 five-ribbon hospitals, and 225 four-ribbon hospitals.

Thirteen Massachusetts hospitals made the cut, eight of which claimed the even more competitive five-ribbon standard.

“We are proud of our staff for providing such excellent service to our community, and we cherish the opportunity to care for patients and their families during the most significant times in their lives," said Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which was selected for the list two years in a row.

The eight five-ribbon Massachusetts hospitals are:

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Boston

Boston Medical Center - Boston

Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston

Mount Auburn Hospital - Cambridge

Newton-Wellesley Hospital - Newton

Tufts Medical Center - Boston

UMass Memorial Medical Center - Worcester

The five four-ribbon Massachusetts hospitals are:

Baystate Medical Center - Springfield

Brigham and Women's Hospital - Boston

CHA Cambridge Hospital - Cambridge

Emerson Hospital - Concord

Winchester Hospital - Winchester

Newsweek completed its evaluations based on a survey of neonatal care providers and OB/GYNs, a hospital's rate of cesarean births, and how patients rated a hospital's medical staff for responsiveness and communication.

