Missing Fall River 1-Year-Old Found Safe In Alabama After Mom Kidnaps Him: Police

The baby went missing on the morning of Thursday, June 20, from Fall River. Genezza Packett, the boy's mother had told the child's aunt, who has custody of the child, that she wanted to take her son to a local Dunkin' and would return to the apartment immediately after, State Police said.

The mom and the baby didn't return. Despite Packett facing multiple non-violent felonies, since she hadn't made any threats, Amber Alert authorities said the matter did not necessitate the alert.

Police tracked Packett's cell phone to Route 81 in Virginia just after midnight on Friday, June 21. But authorities there were not able to find and pull her over.

Fall River police sent the missing child notice to as far away as Mississippi through the Homeland Security Network.

Hours later, Alabama police reported zeroing in on Packett's cell driving along I-59. Alabama State Highway Patrol pulled over the car and found the baby safe.

Police did not release any charges against Packett.

