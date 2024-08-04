Mansfield Man Killed In Wrentham Crash

Troopers were called to the wreck on Route 1 when a 2014 Mercedes CLA sedan traveling north on Route 1 attempted to make an abrupt U-turn from the center lane, State police said. The sedan slammed into a car in the left lane.

Paramedics rushed the driver of the Mercedes to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities have not released his name as they notify his next of kin. The driver in the second car was not injured.

Police closed a portion of the road for several hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

State police are investigating the crash.

