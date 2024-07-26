'It's Not Good, It's Great': Portnoy Can't Get Enough Of Weymouth Bar Pizza

The Barstool Sports owner and Swampscott native visited several South Shore restaurants and pizzerias on his recent visit to the Bay State. One of those stops was Weymouth's Next Page Cafe at 550 Broad St. Portnoy was a little shocked at the "tiny, tiny" box that the pizza came in, but he said it packed a big punch.

"This isn't good, this is great bar pie," Portnoy said after digging in. He ended up giving the pizza an 8.1 out of 10.

It's a big score for the small pizza, but he said it belongs in context because he has a soft spot for that style. "It's not New Haven," he admits, but it's delicious.

"This is a great bar pie, not too greasy," he said, finishing his first piece. "Great crisp. Great vibes."

Next Page Cafe scored along some of his favorite bar pizza locations. Portnoy called it a great start to his run of reviews in the South Shore.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.