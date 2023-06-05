College Students Breathing New Life Into Local Massachusetts Businesses

"Build You is my life," Founder and CEO of Build You Marketing Jake Ross said. "I am excited to continue this full-time after graduation and help the businesses we work with."

Ross is the epitome of a self-starter. When the 21-year-old rising senior at Babson College saw the untapped potential that small businesses had, he decided to start his own digital marketing and PR firm.

Build You Marketing works by offering businesses an hourly rate for marketing needs, a monthly retainer, or a project-by-project fee, Ross explained.

The end goal is to help companies spread their message and boost their online presence by creating social media content, newsletters, blog posts, press pitches, website design and so much more.

"Whether it's creating social media content, arranging face painters for events, or even launching online ordering systems for restaurants, we make sure that everything is done well as if we are the owners of each business we work with," Ross said. "We want to help our clients thrive and community members get access to awesome experiences, services, and products."

Most recently, Ross and his team helped Maxie's Deli in Stoughton celebrate their 30th anniversary which featured an interview NBC10 Boston. Co-founder Steve Robbins says Ross' work has helped his deli not only survive, but thrive.

“They have really turned this place around," Robbins said. "I feel like I am the only business they serve. That’s how personal the connection is. I can just give Jake a call and he is on it!”

Build You has also helped several businesses on Cape Cod including The Lanes Bowl & Bistro and Bobby Byrne's Pub increase their brand through new strategies.

“They bring a different knowledge skill set and enthusiasm for social media that we were unfamiliar with and it’s getting results," Elise Perry, Director of Human Resources at The Lanes Bowl & Bistro and Bobby Byrne’s Pub said. "[T]hey aren’t afraid of our unique challenges and take adjustments or corrections well with excellent communication.”

While Ross started this venture on his own, he eventually recruited several like-minded individuals who have helped Build You expand in their own right.

He now has a team that includes fellow Babson students Marie-Elena, Ryan Lytle, and Alexandra Nunn as well as Boston University graduate Madison Imoto and UMass Amherst sophomore Mya Grossman.

To learn more about Build You Marketing or to learn how you could help grow your business, visit their website.

