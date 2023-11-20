Worker Chases Customer With Scissors After Disagreement Over Cup Of Coffee In Somerville: Cops

Vladislav Sinev, 53, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from an incident on Nov. 12 at Zaruma Gold Coffee in Somerville, Somerville police said.

The customer, whose name was not released, said he'd ordered a coffee from the 37 Woodbine Street cafe, but he didn't like how it was made. He took it back to the counter to ask for a new cup, but Sinev wasn't in the mood. He demanded the man leave and yelled "get the f*ck out" at him, a police report said.

The customer put down the cup of joe without a lid, and the coffee spilled across the counter and onto Sinev's pants. That's when he grabbed a pair of scissors and started to chase the man across the restaurant, the man told police.

Sinev grabbed a water pitcher to throw, and the men fought over it until it fell on the floor and shattered, witnesses told police.

Sinev was arrested after police arrived at the coffee shop.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.