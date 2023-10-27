Woman Stalked, Raped At Lesley University In Cambridge: Police

Cambridge police announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, that investigators are searching for a man who they believe attacked a woman on Sept. 23 between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. near St. John’s Road. The woman did not report the attack until last weekend, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s-40s, with brown eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build, police said. He has poor hygiene, facial hair, and could be riding a scooter, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the attack to contact the Cambridge Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through our tip line at 617-349-3370 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Residents should call 911 if they feel threatened.

