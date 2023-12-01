Woman Seriously Hurt After Spring Crashes Through Windshield In Weston

It all began around 1 p.m. on Route 20 when a car drove over the rusted, 18-inch-long suspension spring, according to Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan.

The piece of metal, which police believe fell off an unknown car, caused a flat tire on the first vehicle.

That shot the spring into the air, and it smashed through the windshield of an oncoming and hit a 35-year-old woman in the head, MassLive reported.

She slammed on her brakes and was rear-ended by a car behind her.

“The victim is still in serious condition,” Linehan told the Daily Voice.

The two passengers in the woman’s car weren’t hurt, and no one else was injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed. Weston police are investigating where the suspension spring came from.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.