Police were called to the home on Richardson Road just before 1 p.m. to reports of an unresponsive woman. Officers arrived and found the 58-year-old woman dead outside the home, the DA's office said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, and her death does not appear to be suspicious. The prosecutor's office said police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Ashby police are investigating the incident.

