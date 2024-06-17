Trevor Bady, 21 of Tewksbury, is charged with murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Ahliana was set to graduate from eighth grade on Friday but did not appear at the ceremony. Her family became worried and contacted the police. The girl's grandmother called officers just after 6 p.m. to report they had found the girl inside her home suffering multiple bullet wounds, authorities said.

Shortly after news of the killing went public, a witness on Lawrence Street called police to report hearing a man and woman arguing. The girl was screaming, “Get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore.”

Then the caller heard gunshots.

Surveillance video showed Bady leaving the home shortly after when police believe the killing took place, authorities said. An Uber driver who drove Bady from the Lawrence Street area said he seemed suspicious and was concerned about having the 21-year-old in the vehicle.

Police arrested Bady at a home in Peabody without incident on Monday afternoon. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

