Traffic

Rollover Car Crash In Woburn Causes Delays For Several Miles On I-93 North

David Cifarelli
Traffic was backed up from Woburn to Medford because of a rollover crash on I-93 North Thursday morning
Traffic was backed up from Woburn to Medford because of a rollover crash on I-93 North Thursday morning Photo Credit: MassDOT

Traffic was backed up through several towns after a morning car crash involving an overturned vehicle happened on I-93 North on the Woburn/Stoneham line, officials said.

The crash happened just after Exit 27 (Montvale Avenue) on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. The crash closed the two left lanes as a result.

Delays were expected all the way back into Medford, WBZ's Kevin Brennan reports

The crash was cleared within the hour but residual delays were expected, WBZ Traffic said. There was no word yet on any injuries.

Daily Voice will provide updates as they come. 

