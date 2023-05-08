Fair 65°

Townsend Woman Rams Car Into Building While On Drugs: Police

A woman crashed her vehicle into a building, damaging multiple stores in the process, officials say.

Deborah Gyles is facing multiple charges after driving her car into a building and fleeing the scene.
Morgan Gonzales
Deborah Gyles, of Townsend, was arrested on Sunday, May 7 for allegedly crashing her vehicle into a shopping plaza building located at 220 Main Street in Townsend around 3:20 p.m. the same day, according to the Townsend Police Department. 

Gyles, 61, drove away from the damaged building after the crash. An on-scene investigation determined what vehicle smashed into the building. 

The car was found at Gyles's home. She was taken into custody after a follow-up investigation at her residence. 

The building contained multiple stores at a shopping plaza, but the damage was limited to a vacant section of stores. 

Gyles was charged with: 

  • Operating under the influence of drugs
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
  • Unregistered motor vehicle

Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday at Ayer District Court.

