Townsend Woman Rams Car Into Building While On Drugs: Police

Deborah Gyles, of Townsend, was arrested on Sunday, May 7 for allegedly crashing her vehicle into a shopping plaza building located at 220 Main Street in Townsend around 3:20 p.m. the same day, according to the Townsend Police Department.

Gyles, 61, drove away from the damaged building after the crash. An on-scene investigation determined what vehicle smashed into the building.

The car was found at Gyles's home. She was taken into custody after a follow-up investigation at her residence.

The building contained multiple stores at a shopping plaza, but the damage was limited to a vacant section of stores.

Gyles was charged with:

Operating under the influence of drugs

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Unregistered motor vehicle

Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday at Ayer District Court.

