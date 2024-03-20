'To Know Her Is To Love Her': Community Rallies Around Malden Woman With Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Kathy Mestas, who attended Emerson Elementary, Beebe Jr. High, and graduated from Malden High School, according to a GoFundMe recently created for her, was told she had Astrocytoma about two months ago. Since then, she's undergone an intense routine of chemotherapy and radiation.

Her friend Lisa D'Ambrosio created the fundraiser to help pay for her bills and medical needs while she is in the hospital, where she has spent the past eight weeks.

Kathy is remarkable. She is kind, empathic, gentle, witty, loving, smart and caring. To know her is to love her. She leads life with her heart and she has never met a cat she didn't like. Kathy is my son, Emilio's beautiful Godmother and my daughter Sofia's partner in crime.This is the chapter of the story were you all come in .. Kathy was recently diagnosed with Astrocytoma grade 4 brain cancer. Shock is still the state for all of us. Within weeks of this crushing news, Kathy has undergone multiple radiation treatments and started her chemotherapy journey. She has been admitted to the Beth Israel Deaconess and Tufts Medical Center for the past 8 weeks. This horrible monster has taken Kathy's ability to walk and to sometimes find the right words. It has taken her independence and her sense of finical stability. She finds herself relying heavily on her family and friends, which is something my Kathy is not used to but is extremely grateful for. Since day one Kathy has confronted this battle with positivity and with a splash of humor. She continues to be strong, not just for herself but for her family and friends. This beast cannot take away Kathy's grace and the love she has for others.... I promise you this is not the end for this is just another chapter in her story.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000 of its $20,000 goal from more than 70 donors.

