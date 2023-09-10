These High Schools Rank Top 5 In Middlesex County: Report

After considering several key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Middlesex County” report:

No. 1 - Lexington: Lexington High School

No. 2 - Weston: Weston High School

No. 3 - Newton: Newton North High School

No. 4 - Belmont: Belmont High School

No. 5 - Newton Centre: Newton South High School

All five Middlesex County schools received overall grades of "A+," based on data compiled from dozens of public data sources and millions of reviews.

The top five schools all performed top of their class in academics, college prep, and teachers.

Ratings for resources and facilities and clubs and activities varied slightly, with Weston High School receiving an "A-" for both, and Belmont High School receiving a "B-" and a "B," respectively.

The schools suffered more in terms of culinary arts, with two of the five schools receiving "C" or "C+" grades. Lexington High School, Weston High School, and Newton North High School received grades of either "B" or "B-."

Overall grades also took into account sports, administration, and teacher rankings.

