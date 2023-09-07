Fair 76°

Teen, 16, Dies Days After Motorcycle Crash In Cambridge: DA

A 16-year-old involved in a motorcycle versus SUV crash in Middlesex County on Aug. 28 has died, authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 7. 

The intersection of Pleasant Street and Putnam Avenue in Cambridge.
The intersection of Pleasant Street and Putnam Avenue in Cambridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Cambridge Police
Josh Lanier
Jaden McDaniels crashed into a Toyota RAV4 just after 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Putnam Avenue in Cambridge, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

An initial investigation found that the Toyota was turning left onto Pleasant Street, and the motorcycle blew through a stop sign while traveling at a high rate of speed along Putnam and crashed into the SUV, the prosecutor's office said. 

Witnesses provided first aid until help could arrive. 

Paramedics rushed McDaniels and the other driver to Beth Israel Hospital, where McDaniels would later die. The second driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, authorities said. The prosecutor's office has not filed any charges in the case. 

