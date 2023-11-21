Fair 33°

Tatted Man Pulls Knife During Lowell Robbery; Police Asking For Tips

Police are searching for a man who they say robbed someone at knifepoint in downtown Lowell.

Lowell police are searching for this man who they say robbed someone at knifepoint in downtown Lowell. 

 Photo Credit: Lowell Police Department
Khier Casino
The armed robbery happened on Nov. 11, according to the Lowell Police Department.

He’s wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark blue fur hood coat, a black messenger bag with a silver and black strap across his chest, black pants, and black shoes with white laces. He has a tattoo on his neck as well. 

No further details about the armed robbery were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200. 

