Suspicious Death Of 18-Year-Old Woman Under Investigation In Everett: DA

Police were called to a home on Springvale Avenue around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead behind her home. Her identity was not released.

Initial investigation determined there were no obvious injuries, but the woman's death is being investigated as suspicious, the DA's Office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

